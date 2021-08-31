Assam Floods: PM Modi Speaks To CM Sarma, Assures Help

Amid the heavy monsoons that have triggered the devastating floods in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to assess the flood situation of the state and assured all help to combat the menace.

Informing about the update, Dr. Sarma tweeted: “Adarniya Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji telephoned today to enquire about flood situation & assured all help to Assam to combat this menace. Current flood has gravely impacted livelihoods of people. My gratitude to Adarniya Modi Ji for standing with us at this hour of crisis.

While PM Modi tweeted: Spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.

Retweeting PM Modi’s tweeted, Dr. Sarma wrote, “We are grateful to you for your continued concern, and assurance of help Adarniya Pradhan Mantri ji. Your words mean a lot to us”.

As of August 30, according to the reports published by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority stated that 3,63,135 inhabitants across 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam have been affected. Moreover, the floods have claimed the lives of two minors.