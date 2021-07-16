Assam: FM Ajanta Neog Tables Budget, Made Several Announcements

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog has tabled the budget 2021-22. This is the first budget of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

The Finance Minister made several important announcements.

1. Ensuring welfare of tea garden workers

Scheme to cover 805 tea estates

Functioning Household Tap Connections to all households in tea garden areas

Bear expense of electricity dues & chemicals for 5 years

Provide piped gas supply to households

Targeted beneficiaries: 2,69,648

2. Food Security For All

Affordable Nutrition & Nourishment Assistance (ANNA) Yojana and Anna Nischito Asoni

Cooked meals to beneficiaries in association with reputed voluntary organisations

Fair Price Shop dealers’ margin hiked from Rs. 101.1 to Rs. 143 per quintal

Annual grant-in-aid of Rs 5 lakh each for services rendered in supply chain management of food grains towards reaching ONORC goal

Steps for setting up POS devices in FPS Coverage of all NFSA beneficiaries under Aadhaar Allocation for ANNA Yojana

3. Sonali Xaishab Bikkashit Axom

1,000 model Anganwadi centres (ACs) to be set up

Fund allocated: Rs.13.50 cr Fund to construct each Anganwadi Centres

Rs.25 lakh Allotment of Rs 144 cr for electrification of 48,805 ACs & 13,656 primary schools

4. Asom Mala

Construction of 250 km of roads by ASRIP (with aid from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) Construction of 313 km of roads by ARNIP (with aid from Asian Development Bank)

Four major roadways to be completed by 2021-22: • Kokrajhar to Rupsi Airport via Bashbari – 74 km • Rowta to Misamari – 50 km • Gohpur to Dholpur via Ghagrabasti – 28 km • NH 52 (Dirak gate) Bijulibon Pengeree – 38 km

5. Orunodoi scheme

One month every year to be observed as Orunodoi Month

Orunodoi logo to be pasted outside beneficiaries’ homes

Monthly assistance increased from Rs 830 to Rs.1000

Additional number of beneficiaries: 6.36 lakh

Total budget for 2021-22: Rs.1800 cr

