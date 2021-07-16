Assam: FM Ajanta Neog Tables Budget, Made Several Announcements

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam-budget

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog has tabled the budget 2021-22. This is the first budget of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

The Finance Minister made several important announcements.

1. Ensuring welfare of tea garden workers

Related News

Nagaland to Begin 3rd Phase of Unlock from July 18

Assam: Fully Vaccinated Incoming Passengers To Be Screened…

Bhuragaon Rape Case: DNA Samples of the Accused Match with…

80% Of COVID-19 Patients Who Got Vaccinated Infected with…

  • Scheme to cover 805 tea estates
  • Functioning Household Tap Connections to all households in tea garden areas
  • Bear expense of electricity dues & chemicals for 5 years
  • Provide piped gas supply to households
  • Targeted beneficiaries: 2,69,648

2. Food Security For All

  • Affordable Nutrition & Nourishment Assistance (ANNA) Yojana and Anna Nischito Asoni
  • Cooked meals to beneficiaries in association with reputed voluntary organisations
  • Fair Price Shop dealers’ margin hiked from Rs. 101.1 to Rs. 143 per quintal
  • Annual grant-in-aid of Rs 5 lakh each for services rendered in supply chain management of food grains towards reaching ONORC goal
  • Steps for setting up POS devices in FPS Coverage of all NFSA beneficiaries under Aadhaar Allocation for ANNA Yojana

3. Sonali Xaishab Bikkashit Axom

  • 1,000 model Anganwadi centres (ACs) to be set up
  • Fund allocated: Rs.13.50 cr Fund to construct each Anganwadi Centres
  • Rs.25 lakh Allotment of Rs 144 cr for electrification of 48,805 ACs & 13,656 primary schools

4. Asom Mala

  • Construction of 250 km of roads by ASRIP (with aid from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) Construction of 313 km of roads by ARNIP (with aid from Asian Development Bank)
  • Four major roadways to be completed by 2021-22: • Kokrajhar to Rupsi Airport via Bashbari – 74 km • Rowta to Misamari – 50 km • Gohpur to Dholpur via Ghagrabasti – 28 km • NH 52 (Dirak gate) Bijulibon Pengeree – 38 km

5. Orunodoi scheme

  • One month every year to be observed as Orunodoi Month
  • Orunodoi logo to be pasted outside beneficiaries’ homes
  • Monthly assistance increased from Rs 830 to Rs.1000
  • Additional number of beneficiaries: 6.36 lakh
  • Total budget for 2021-22: Rs.1800 cr

ALSO READ: Nagaland To Begin 3rd Phase Of Unlock From July 18

You might also like
Entertainment

Actor Govinda Tests COVID +VE

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty to comeback in Bollywood after 13 years

National

Dreaded LeT terrorists killed in J&K

Assam

Tricolor falls at BJP HQ | Watch Video

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Assam

Fire Breaks Out At GMCH

Comments
Loading...