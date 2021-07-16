Assam: FM Ajanta Neog Tables Budget, Made Several Announcements

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog has tabled the budget 2021-22. This is the first budget of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.
The Finance Minister made several important announcements.
1. Ensuring welfare of tea garden workers
- Scheme to cover 805 tea estates
- Functioning Household Tap Connections to all households in tea garden areas
- Bear expense of electricity dues & chemicals for 5 years
- Provide piped gas supply to households
- Targeted beneficiaries: 2,69,648
2. Food Security For All
- Affordable Nutrition & Nourishment Assistance (ANNA) Yojana and Anna Nischito Asoni
- Cooked meals to beneficiaries in association with reputed voluntary organisations
- Fair Price Shop dealers’ margin hiked from Rs. 101.1 to Rs. 143 per quintal
- Annual grant-in-aid of Rs 5 lakh each for services rendered in supply chain management of food grains towards reaching ONORC goal
- Steps for setting up POS devices in FPS Coverage of all NFSA beneficiaries under Aadhaar Allocation for ANNA Yojana
3. Sonali Xaishab Bikkashit Axom
- 1,000 model Anganwadi centres (ACs) to be set up
- Fund allocated: Rs.13.50 cr Fund to construct each Anganwadi Centres
- Rs.25 lakh Allotment of Rs 144 cr for electrification of 48,805 ACs & 13,656 primary schools
4. Asom Mala
- Construction of 250 km of roads by ASRIP (with aid from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) Construction of 313 km of roads by ARNIP (with aid from Asian Development Bank)
- Four major roadways to be completed by 2021-22: • Kokrajhar to Rupsi Airport via Bashbari – 74 km • Rowta to Misamari – 50 km • Gohpur to Dholpur via Ghagrabasti – 28 km • NH 52 (Dirak gate) Bijulibon Pengeree – 38 km
5. Orunodoi scheme
- One month every year to be observed as Orunodoi Month
- Orunodoi logo to be pasted outside beneficiaries’ homes
- Monthly assistance increased from Rs 830 to Rs.1000
- Additional number of beneficiaries: 6.36 lakh
- Total budget for 2021-22: Rs.1800 cr
