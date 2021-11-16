Assam: Forest Official Arup Baishya Asked to Surrender by Nov 17

The Assam forest department has issued a notice to ForesterGrade-I official Arup Baishya who was absconding since the department conducted a raid at his Sualkuchi residence last week.

During the raid, the forest department officials seized a large number of body parts of wild animals, two alive gecko lizards along with arms and ammunition on November 10.

A team of North Kamrup Forest Division conducted a raid at his residence at Sanpara Parbat Bonshar area under Sualkuchi based on secret information.

The forest department has given him two days time to surrender before the divisional forest office at Rangiya. Baishya was asked to surrender on November 17 at 10 am.

The forest officials recovered one deer skin, a bag full of Porcupine facial bone and thorns, suspected turtle shell bone from outside of the house during the search operation conducted at his residence.

The team had also seized one double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, two alive gecko lizards, both used and unused cartridges, animal catching net, hammer, liquor bottles and other items inside from the house.

