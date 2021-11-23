Assam Forest Official Shot At By Unidentified Miscreants Near Arunachal Border

A forest official was fired upon by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday morning at Ranga Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur district along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The incident occurred when the Forest Beat officer, one Banamali Narah, was at the location to stop the chopping of trees by a group of people from Arunachal Pradesh.

Soon after, forest officials and Assam Police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Earlier on November 20, a similar incident occurred near Ranga Reserve Forest where a forest official was allegedly roughed up by some people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Since the incident, no measures were taken by the authorities.