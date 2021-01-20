Assam: Former DIG, BPF Members Join BJP

Ahead of Assam Assembly election, former DIG Shyamal Sheikh and many BPF members have joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday at its head office in Hengrabari. The joining programmed has been organized in the presence of the party President Ranjit Kumar Dass.

The party is also conducting a membership drive across the states to strengthen party’s political base.

Welcoming the new members in the party, Dass said, “We assure you that we will easily claim 100 plus seats in the election. We will not face any obstacle this time.” “The BJP will get the MLA seats from Golaghat, Titabar, Doom Dooma, Naoboicha, Nazira, Mariani, Sarupatha, he further added.

The AIUDF will not be able to do any harm to BJP and has not been able to do so in the past. By giving example of the party’s victory in Mangaldoi’s Lok Sabha election, Das said that the AIUDF went for a secret alliance, but the alliance doesn’t work as BJP won the seat by a large margin.

Recently, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) confirmed its alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and five other parties to fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections this year.

Responding to this new alliance, Dass said, “No matter what the Congress or other parties do, nothing will stop BJP to win this year”.

It may be stated that so many people from different political parties have join BJP so far. Marking this, party leader Ranjit Dass said that it is a good sign for the party.