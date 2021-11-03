Assam: Former Minister Abdul Muhib Mazumder Dies at 89

Former Assam minister, a well known lawyer and the architect of the much talked IMDT Act, Abdul Muhib Mazumder passed away on Wednesday morning at around 8.15 AM. He was admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since one month and breathed his last today morning.

He was 89. His mortal remains will be taken to his Hatigaon residence from GMCH and his last rites will be performed today itself.

Mr Abdul Muhib Mazumder entered politics in 1970s and represented LA-6 Hailakandi four times as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), from 1983 – 1991, 1996-2001 and 2011-2016. This constituency was earlier represented by his father from 1946 to 1972.

Mr Mazumder became a Cabinet Minister of Assam in 1983 in the Congress Ministry headed by Hiteswar Saikia looking after law, power and municipal administration departments till 1985. In 1990s he formed a new party called UPPA (United Peoples Party of Assam) and again became a Cabinet Minister of Assam in 1996 in the AGP-led coalition Ministry headed by Prafulla Kumar Mahanta looking after irrigation department till 2001.

Subsequently he disbanded UPPA and became the President of Samajwadi Party in Assam. Later he came back to Congress. Mr Mazumder was Deputy Leader of Opposition (1986-1991) and formerly Vice Chairman, State Planning Board of Assam. Other posts held by him were Member, State Security Commission; Member, AICC; Vice President APCC; Chairman APCC Minority Cell; Adviser Minority Department of APCC among others.

Mr Mazumder authored his autobiography “Down the memory” in four volumes. He was a very good debater and have won several prizes in Cotton College and in Aligarh Muslim University. Among many of his landmark cases the one in which he defended late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi against her Prosecution by Tirkha Commission in 1977-78 in the High Court was noteworthy. Two other landmarks in his career were drafting of the IMDT Act (Illegal Migrants Determination by Tribunal Act) 1983 and Assam Accord 1985 as the then Law Minister of Assam.

