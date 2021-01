Former MLA and Congress leader Arati Hazarika Kachari passed away at a private hospital in Dergaon, Golaghat. She was 59.

Hazarika was reportedly suffering from heart ailment.

Hazarika served as an MLA of Dergaon constituency during Tarun Gogoi-led government in Assam from 2011 to 2016.

She lost the polls to AGP’s Bhabendra Nath Bharali in the last Assembly Elections held in Assam.

Meanwhile, reactions have started to pour in from different sections condoling the former MLA’s demise.