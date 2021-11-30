Assam: Former Samaguri MLA Atul Kumar Sharma No More

Former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Atul Kumar Sharma from Samaguri in Nagaon district of Assam, died on Tuesday.

He took his last breath at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at around 5.50 pm in the evening. He was first brought to Down Town Hospital in Guwahati on November 25, after complaining of heart-related problems. He was shifted to GMCH on Monday and on Tuesday, he breathed his last.

Mr. Sharma was born on December 5, 1957, at Puranigudam’s Teliagaon in Assam. He later shifted to Ananda Nagar near Nowgong Polytechnic in Nagaon, Assam. He has left behind a wife, a son, and a daughter.

Mr. Sharma was an Asom Gana Parishad MLA from Samaguri from 1996 to 2001. He was the vice president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) central committee.

Notably, Atul Kumar Sharma was also assigned the role of president of AASU for the year 1985 but he turned down the opportunity because of his desire to be associated with direct politics.

