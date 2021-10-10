Assam Forum Demands Punishment To Murderers Of 2 J&K Teachers

Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA), a northeast India-based forum of nationalist citizens, has demanded stringent punishment to the culprits involved in the killing of two teachers in Jammu & Kashmir.

It lamented that the shooting down of the non-Muslim teachers after separating them from the other staff is nothing but a rerun of Kashmiri Pandits’ tragedy in 1990.

In the early hours of Thursday, four Islamist terrorists entered into the premises of Srinagar boy’s higher secondary school at Sangam Eidgah locality and singled out the principal Satinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand after compelling them to show their identity cards.

The terrorists then shot down the teachers in cold blood and left the premises.

There are also reports that the anti-national elements were identifying the people who joined the Independence Day celebrations after abrogation of Article 370 from J&K redefining it an Union Territory.

In view of the same, PPFA has urged Union home minister Amit Shah to take stern actions against the culprits as they are propagating anti-India agendas with violent means targeting the unarmed civilians.