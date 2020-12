Assam: Four More Die Of COVID-19, Death Toll At 993

Assam on Sunday registered four coronavirus related deaths, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Twitter.

Out of the four deaths, one each were detected from Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Kamrup Metro.

The death tally of the state now stood at 993, while, the death rate is at 0.46 percent.