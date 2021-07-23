Assam: Free Online Counselling For People In Distress Amid Pandemic

By Pratidin Bureau
Unified Karate Guild

Unified Karate Guild, a sports club in Assam has decided to start an initiative, free of cost, to help those people who have developed unhealthy habits amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club which is located in Khanapara of Guwahati is bringing up a group of people who will help the people who are mentally struggling and help them make a better version of their present self.

This initiative is called as F2: Fit and Fine.

The group for this noble initiative consist of fitness instructors for doing yoga and other exercises, a nutritionist and a psychologist.

Fitness classes on daily basis as per the people’s requirements will be given, including psychology and nutritionist class once in a month.

The classes will be given in virtual mode through applications like zoom.

Authorities of the club said that everything will be free of cost and this initiative will run throughout the lockdown period or until when it’s benefiting people.

They further requested the people to join the classes and take part in it to build a healthy life and a strong mind during the tough times.

Also Read: ‘1912’ Power Theft Toll Free Number In Assam: Bimal Borah
