Assam: Fully Vaccinated Incoming Passengers To Be Screened on Arrival

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Screening

The Assam government has withdrawn the earlier order of incoming passengers through airports and railway stations who received two doses of vaccines won’t have to undergo mandatory screening on arrival.

The state government has decided to screen incoming passengers on arrival at airports and railway stations although they are fully vaccinated. The government has decided to screen the patients as most of the people are infected even after they were inoculated with two doses.

The Assam government in a notification issued on Friday said that the earlier notification of exempting people who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines from mandatory testing on arrival at airport and railway stations in Assam has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Related News

Bhuragaon Rape Case: DNA Samples of the Accused Match with…

80% Of COVID-19 Patients Who Got Vaccinated Infected with…

Manipur Government Announces Total COVID Curfew for 10 Days

National Award Winning Actor Surekha Sikri Dies at 75

ALSO READ: Bhuragaon Rape Case: DNA Samples Of The Accused Match With The Victim

You might also like
Assam

CM, HBS, Ranjit Das meet Amit Shah in New Delhi

Assam

Kamrup (M) Admin Issues Guidelines for Chhath Puja Celebrations

Assam

AJP Constitutes Convening Committee

Sports

Messi banned from international football

Assam

Assam govt sets target to plant 10-cr saplings

Sports

India creates history, win maiden Test Series in Australia

Comments
Loading...