Assam: Fully Vaccinated Incoming Passengers To Be Screened on Arrival

The Assam government has withdrawn the earlier order of incoming passengers through airports and railway stations who received two doses of vaccines won’t have to undergo mandatory screening on arrival.

The state government has decided to screen incoming passengers on arrival at airports and railway stations although they are fully vaccinated. The government has decided to screen the patients as most of the people are infected even after they were inoculated with two doses.

The Assam government in a notification issued on Friday said that the earlier notification of exempting people who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines from mandatory testing on arrival at airport and railway stations in Assam has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

