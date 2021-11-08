Assam: Fully Vaccinated Passengers Exempted from Mandatory COVID-19 Testing On Arrival

By Pratidin Bureau on November 8, 2021

The Assam government has issued a revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s for incoming passengers who travel by air, railway and road transport.

The state government in its revised SOP stated that all incoming passengers who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and possess such certificate, on production of the same in front of the screening authority shall continue to be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations, road border points etc.

The new guidelines further stated that passengers who are vaccinated with single dose of vaccine or has not yet vaccinated and those who are symptomatic even with two doses of vaccination shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing at their own cost on arrival at airports and railway stations for which a subsidized rate of Rs. 250 per person shall be charged.

The notification issued by the Health & Family Welfare department further stated that children below 10 years of age along with double vaccinated parents coming to Assam are also exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: CM Sarma Flags Off 4 Steel Catamaran Vessels At Pandu Port

AirportAssamCOVID Testing
Related Posts

2 Manipur MLAs Join BJP

Guwahati: 1 Dead In Tragic Road Accident Near ISBT

Guwahati: CM Sarma Flags Off 4 Steel Catamaran Vessels At Pandu Port

AAMSU Holds Protest At Jantar Mantar Against Assam’s Eviction Drive

SC Again Questions UP Govt’s Attitude In Handling Lakhimpur-Kheri Case

Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea Of 11 Teachers In Fake TET Certificate Case

Assam: Swearing-in ceremony for the Newly elected MLAs on Nov 11