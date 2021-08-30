Assam: Gang Of Motorcycle Thieves Busted, 12 Bikes Stolen Recovered

By Pratidin Bureau
motorcycle

Khetri police have busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered a total of 12 bikes from their possession.

As per sources, the entire network of the gang came to light via leads and trails that were being uncovered since Thursday after several arrests were made in connection to it.

An East Guwahati Police District team from Khetri police apprehended three accused persons and recovered a stolen KTM Duke 250 bike from them.

Thereafter, in the early hours of Saturday, eight more accused persons were arrested based on the information given by the earlier arrestees. Seven bikes were recovered from them.

Later on Sunday, four more bikes were recovered after relentlessly following the trail through detective work.

The operation continued and today early morning, the team nabbed the prime accused and kingpin of the gang, one Deep Saika from 10th Mile, Jorabat.

In total, the Khetri police team arrested 12 accused and recovered 12 stolen bikes.

The bikes are –

  • 1 KTM Duke 250
  • 1 TVS Apache RTR
  • 1 TVS
  • 7 Honda Dio Scooty(s)
  • 2 TVS NTORQ Scooty(s)

Deep Saikia is currently being interrogated unearth additional details about the network.

