Assam: Ganja Worth Rs 25 Lakh Seized In Karimganj, 2 Held

A huge consignment of ganja was seized near Assam’s border with Tripura in Karimganj district.

As per reports, a whopping amount of 209 kg of ganja was seized from two individuals who were travelling from Tripura to Guwahati.

A police team stationed at Churaibari police station intercepted their 12-wheeler vehicle based on specific information and recovered the ganja.

The estimated value of the ganja is said to be Rs 25 lakh in the market.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused identified as Bipul Das and Kabindra Sadhan Jamatia at Churaibari police station.

Further investigation is on.