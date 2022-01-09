Assam: Ganja Worth Rs 25 Lakh Seized In Karimganj, 2 Held
A huge consignment of ganja was seized near Assam’s border with Tripura in Karimganj district.
As per reports, a whopping amount of 209 kg of ganja was seized from two individuals who were travelling from Tripura to Guwahati.
A police team stationed at Churaibari police station intercepted their 12-wheeler vehicle based on specific information and recovered the ganja.
The estimated value of the ganja is said to be Rs 25 lakh in the market.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused identified as Bipul Das and Kabindra Sadhan Jamatia at Churaibari police station.
Further investigation is on.