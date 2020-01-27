Assam Gears Up For Filmfare Awards

The 65th edition of the national Filmfare Awards to in Guwahati on February 15, 2020. This is the first time ever that the Filmfare event will be held out of Mumbai.

The top-rank police officials of Assam Police like DGP Harmeet Singh, Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta, Administrator M. Angamuthu, District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro Biswajit Pegu, and repressive of the organizer was presented in a meeting regarding the Filmfare awards festival 2020 at Sarusajai Stadium on January 27.

The Filmfare Awards are presented annually by the “Times Group” to honor both the artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the Hindi language film industry of India.

The 65th Filmfare Awards, 2020 will be hosted by Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan. Actor Vicky Kaushal to play the role of co-host of Shahrukh Khan.

The Assam Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Times Group on November 25 last to host the award show.

The tickets for the 65th Filmfare Award have already released on Book My Show.