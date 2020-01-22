Assam gears up for Republic Day preparation

Security measures have been beefed up in Guwahati along with the other districts of the state, as the state is all set to celebrate the 71st Republic Day.

High-security checks of motor vehicles are underway across all the busy areas of the city and extra scrutiny is being done for people traveling to the state.

The district administrations have deployed troops along with the state’s border areas with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, etc. A high alert has also been issued across the state. Miscreants from outside the state may act as hired goons by rebel groups. So checking has been intensified at all the entry and exit points of the city, informed a top police official.

Assam police have arranged massive security at Khanapara Veterinary Ground as well where the state government’s Republic Day celebration is scheduled to be held from 9 AM onwards.

CM Sonowal will also be visiting Veterinary Ground and hoist the tricolor. Further, a program will be held at the Governor’s residence.

It is to be mentioned that several groups across the northeast have called for a boycott of Republic Day celebrations.