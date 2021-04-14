Assam Gears Up To Celebrate Rongali Bihu Amid COVID Resurge

Today is Rongali Bihu (or Bohag Bihu) which is Assam’s harvest festival marking the beginning of the Assamese New Year. It begins in April for a week and is celebrated with great joy.

The seven days are namely – Goru Bihu, Chot Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Senehi Bihu, Mela Bihu and Chera Bihu.

Today is Goru Bihu which is dedicated to cows. On this day, people take their cows to a lake or river and give them a wash. The second day (tomorrow) is when people dress up in traditional Assamese attires and exchange gifts. People celebrate the third day by worshipping deities.

People also make pithas and traditional sweets during the festival and distribute them among friends and relatives.

With a resurge in COVID-19 cases in Assam as well as the country, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Rongali Bihu will be celebrated this year, however, with COVID safety protocols in place. He added that lockdown will not be enforced.

Earlier, a notification issued by the health department said permission from district administrations is needed for organising any event which will have public gathering, All programmes have to end by 11 pm and organisers and volunteers at functions have be tested for COVID-19 three days prior and also after the event.

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg is set to perform Bihu functions after a gap of a year. The singer will perform at 20-25 programs across the state.

On the other hand, noted singer Angarag Papon Mahanta is eagerly waiting to perform at Bihu this year.

“I am very excited for Bihu this year and will take up few shows as I haven’t performed in Bihu for few years in Assam. Last year the entire country was under the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and this year we should take protocols while performing and also urged the people to maintain the same,” said Papon.