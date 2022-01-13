Assam Gears up to Celebrate ‘Uruka’ Amid Pandemic

Assam geared up to celebrate Uruka to mark the beginning of Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Markets are crowded with people to buy fish and meat to celebrate the day of feasting.

It’s a tradition for the Assamese to buy fish for uruka and markets are filled with various types of fish with different price range starting from Rs. 400-500 and soar as high as Rs. 35000-40000.

Fish like Chital, Barali, Bhokua in the Uzanbazaar fish market ranges from Rs. 600- Rs. 36,000.

Moreover, the fish will be sold in 20% discount at Fishfed in Rupnagar compared to other markets.

Magh or Bhogali Bihu is the harvest festival celebrated by the Assamese in the month of Magh, which falls in mid-January. It is celebrated with the community feasts after the annual harvest.

The night before Magh Bihu is called uruka, a night of feasts.

People make bhelaghars in the paddy fields and prepare various dishes and arrange the feasting in the bhelaghars. Pithas and laroos are being made across the state during the festival to celebrate the festival. The bhelaghars are generally made in the villages but now-a-days people also made bhelaghars in the city and readymade bhelaghars are also being sold in the market.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Hold Review Meet With CMs On Covid-19 Situation