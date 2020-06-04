ASSAM | Geological Survey of India likely to conduct survey of landslide prone areas

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that for mapping the land-slide prone spots of the state, the Geological Survey of India will be requested to carry out a survey in the state.

CM Sonowal directed the DC of each district of Barak Valley to evacuate people from the land-slide prone areas and place them at a safer place.

Close on the heels of the land slide induced death in Barak Valley region on Monday last and to bring in mechanism to avert such accidents from occurring in the future, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during his visit to Barak Valley, has asked the DCs of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi to constitute landslide monitoring and response team at the revenue circle level.

Chairing a meeting to review the flood and land slide situation in Barak Valley at Silchar today, Chief Minister Sonowal gave this direction. The Chief Minister also gave financial assistance to the next of the kin of those persons killed in the land slide.

Chief Minister Sonowal chairing three different meetings with the deputy commissioners of Barak Valley region, took stock of the flood, erosion and Covid 19 situation in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts. He asked the deputy commissioners to press their men and materials to help flood and erosion affected people. He said that administration should provide good quality relief items to the affected people.

Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, MP Rajdeep Roy, MLAs, DCs from three districts, SPs and other senior officers were present during Chief Minister’s visit to Silchar.