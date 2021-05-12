In an attempt to contain the further spread of the fatal coronavirus, Assam on Wednesday received a batch of 1,80,000 more doses of the Covishield vaccine for the inoculation of the age group of 18-44 years.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informing the state about the vaccine update also acknowledged that the government is pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to carry out such a massive drive.

“We have procured 1,80,000 more #CovishieldVaccine doses for age group of 18-45 yrs. Pursuing the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi, we are working towards expediting the vaccination program,” Dr. Sarma wrote.

The state government launched the third phase of vaccination from May 7 for beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years.

In order to carry out the vaccination drive across the state, the state had already procured two lakh doses of Serum Institute of India produced Covishied vaccine for inoculation of citizens above 45 and above.

The first batch was delivered of 1 lakh doses were delivered on May 6 and the second batch of another lakh doses were delivered on May 7

On May 4, Assam had also received 1.5 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech produced Covaxin vaccines.

