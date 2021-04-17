Assam Gets 5 Lakh Doses Of Vaccines Against COVID-19

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19 vaccination
31

Assam has received a total of five lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the last two days.

Taking to Twitter on Friday evening, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: I wish to reassure citizens of Assam that as of now we have adequate stock of Remdesivir Injections. In fact few days ago, we helped Govts of Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand with some supply. I am continuously monitoring supply of oxygen and Remdesivir so that we face no shortage

The minister also told the media in Guwahati, that there is an available stock of vaccines comprising 3.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 2 lakh doses of Covaxin.

He informed that another set of batch will arrive in the state shortly.

The minister also asserted that stocks in some vaccination sites are empty and arrangements are being made to send the shots across all districts.

The vaccination drive should resume from Saturday, Sarma added.

