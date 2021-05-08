Top Stories

Assam Gets 50k Covishield Vaccine Doses For 18-44 Age Group

By Pratidin Bureau
The state of Assam has received 50,000 more doses of Covishield vaccine for the age group 18-44, informed Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The total vaccine stock in the state now stands at 166,709, he further said.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “#AssamCovidUpdate We have received 50,000 more #CovishieldVaccine doses from for age group of 18-44. We will get more doses soon.. Request everyone to get vaccinated. Stock for 18-44: 166,709.”

