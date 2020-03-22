Assam: Girl child tested COVID-19 negative

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that there is no COVID-19 positive case in Assam so far. The four and half-year-old girl child, who was suspected of novel Coronavirus, has been found negative.

The confirmation was made after her sample was tested at the Lahowal ICMR Lab on Saturday night.

Sharing the reports, Minister Sarma tweeted, “The 4-year-old child who was suspected of #covid19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and RMRC, Dibrugarh has been found NEGATIVE. There is no Covid19 positive case in Assam so far.”

Earlier, she was admitted in JMCH after showing symptoms of COVID-19. She had returned from Bihar with her family members.

