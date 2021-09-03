Assam Girl Makes it to International Book of Records by Making Durga Idol

By Pratidin Bureau
Pollabi Debroy of Karimganj district in Assam has made it to the International Book of Records by making largest Durga idol made of recycling products. An enthusiastic girl, artiste and teacher of a private school, Pollabi made six feet idol of Durga using recycling products in 2018. She used plastic packets, spoons, aluminium sheets, cardboard, clay model etc to make the statue of Goddess Durga.

Speaking to local media, Pollabi said that she wants to use the waste materials for good purpose. She said that the people generally ignore the waste materials but these should be recycled and may be used for employment generation.

“It is a new world record made by me”, overwhelmed Pollabi said. The deputy commissioner of Karimganj, Khargeswar Pegu congratulated her on Wednesday and handed over certificate and medal. The Secretary of Press Club, Arup Roy said that it is a proud moment for Karimganj district.

