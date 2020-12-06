Assam Girl Rescued In Bihar

A 21-year-old girl from Cachar’s Udarbond region was rescued at Jamalpur rail station in Bihar on Sunday.

As per sources, the girl was deluded into getting a job in Bihar. Last week, the family of the missing girl registered a complaint in Udarbond police station.

Taking help of an old woman, the victim girl arrived at the Jamalpur station and also contacted her family via a video call.

Tracking the girl’s call location, the Uderband police traced that she is in Jamalpur railway station and initated an immediate correspondence with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Bihar.

Presently, the girl is under the custody of RPF. She will be handed over to Assam Police on Monday.

An investigation is underway and the culprits are yet to be found.