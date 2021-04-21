Assam Girl Succumbs to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

RegionalHealthTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19 Death
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
1

An Assam girl succumbed to COVID-19 at Hyderabad. The girl identified as Dipti Hazarika of Nagaon was under treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after she was detected with the virus.

It may be mentioned that Telangana’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to soar and a record one-day increase of 6,542 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total positives to over 3.67 lakh, while the toll rose to 1876 with 20 more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 898, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 570 and Rangareddy 532, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 20.

Related News

Nearly 3 Lakh New COVID Cases In India, 2,023 Deaths

Ex-Nepal King & Queen Test COVID +ve After returning…

George Floyd Case: Former Cop Found Guilty Of Murder

3 ONGC Employees Allegedly Abducted By ULFA-I

The number of cumulative cases stood at 3,67,901 while the total recoveries were at 3,19,537 after 2,887 patients were cured.

The state has 46,488 active cases and over 1.30 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.20 crore samples have been tested.

You might also like
Regional

Massive rail blockade in Sarupathar opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016

Regional

CM Sonowal inspects new Kaliabhumura bridge

National

Hyderabad-Guwahati Flight Diverted to Bhubaneswar

Top Stories

COVID Rules: Dubai Suspends Air India Flights

Sports

All-round Rashid Khan stuns KKR to help SRH set up IPL final clash with CSK

Regional

No cardiologist at Silchar Medical College despite efforts, people suffer

Comments
Loading...