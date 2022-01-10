Assam Girl Commits Suicide For Allegedly Being Denied Picnic

In a tragic turn of events, a teenage girl died by suicide in Guwahati’s Noonmati area after her father did not allow her to go to a college picnic with her classmates on Sunday.

As per sources, the 19-year-old girl took the extreme step by hanging herself in the bathroom when no one else was at home during the day.

The girl, identified as Violina Saikia, was a student of arts stream at Guwahati College.

The body of the girl was discovered by her father who returned home in the evening from his duty.

The unfortunate incident has cast a shadow of grief in the region.