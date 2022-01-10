Assam Girl Commits Suicide For Allegedly Being Denied Picnic

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
picnic
In a tragic turn of events, a teenage girl died by suicide in Guwahati’s Noonmati area after her father did not allow her to go to a college picnic with her classmates on Sunday.

As per sources, the 19-year-old girl took the extreme step by hanging herself in the bathroom when no one else was at home during the day.

The girl, identified as Violina Saikia, was a student of arts stream at Guwahati College.

Related News

Guwahati: Bihu Committees Demand Relaxation of Curfew Timing…

Deposed Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced To Four…

GMC Carries Out Eviction Drive at Beltola & Bhangagarh

Guwahati: Operation Against Masks, Vaccine Certificates at…

The body of the girl was discovered by her father who returned home in the evening from his duty.

The unfortunate incident has cast a shadow of grief in the region.

You might also like
Top Stories

Mary Kom To Make Competitive Comeback In Spanish Tourney

Assam

WATCH | Elephant enters Narengi Army canteen

Top Stories

Duliajan: 11-Year Old Girl Electrocuted To Death

Assam

Assam: Complete Guidelines For Reopening Of Colleges

Top Stories

Maha Guv Recommends President’s Rule

National

Gujarat: Major Fire Breaks Out In Plastic Factory