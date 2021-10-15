Assam Girl Udeshna Borah Wins Miss India Supermodel International 2021

Udeshna Borah from Guwahati, Assam grabbed maximum eyeballs of people with her stance, intelligence, and mesmerizing looks and bagged the award for “Miss India Supermodel International 2021”. Shreya Talwar from Bhopal attained the position of the 1st runner up and Nisha Gulia from Delhi won the 2nd runner-up position.

Dreamz Production House, well known in the modeling and fashion industry hosted one of the biggest & prestigious events of this year, Mr, Miss & Mrs. Supermodel International 2021 recently in Lucknow. This event was an exciting platform for the talent across the country as the pageant team visited over 30 cities to audition contestants. The show was a grand success as it welcomed a total of 74 boys, 40 girls, and 12 women in multiple categories from all over the country.



Udeshna Borah, who became the female face of the show, attributed a major part of her success to Sharad Chaudhary and Dreamz Production House for giving her and many other youngsters the wings to fly in the industry. Udeshna did her early schooling in Assam. Later she studied at KC College, Mumbai, and obtained her degree for Bachelors of Banking and Insurance. In terms of acting, she learned from Roshan Taneja School of Acting, Mumbai. Udeshna has also worked as an actor since 2019 in various mythological shows across TV channels and OTT platforms. She has even worked as a fashion model for an ace fashion photographer. Her upcoming projects include a Telugu film to be announced soon.



In the Mr category, all the 3 winners were from Jammu – Samarth Arora won the title, the 1st runner up was Sultan Wani and the 2nd runner up was Jagjeet Singh. Sushmita Bhandari Kothari from Pune clinched the title of the Mrs Category and the 1st and 2nd runners-up positions were bagged by Pooja Karwasra from Jaipur and Isha Dhankar from Gurugram, respectively.



“We have always received tremendous response for our show and we have made our mark this year too. Dreamz Production House aims to successfully provide an integrated platform for the new and aspiring Indian models from different cities in the country to make their dream of modeling, fashion, theatre, television, and films come true. Our amazing panel members are achievers in their right and have served as an inspiration to our participants.” said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.



Ace TV personality Prince Narula served as the brand ambassador of the show, and a host of celebrities as a jury from the film and entertainment fraternity graced the much-talked-about show. Some of the names include Sharad Chaudhary, the man behind Dreamz Production House, Rahul Gupta, Prince Narula, Anubha Vashisth, Yuvika Chaudhary, Priyank Sharma, Anushka Sharma, Rohit Khandelwal, Mrs. Preeti Kumari, and Namita Jain amongst others. Mr. Rahul Gupta and Mr. Tarun Rathi were the chief guests.



“Dreamz Production House hosts one of the most glamorous and sought-after beauty pageants in the country and aims to provide an exceptional platform to deserving participants to display their talents and build their confidence. While the event had few winners, it gave a platform to many of them who are sure to rule the ramp in the future. The efforts that Sharad and his team put in are commendable and we need more such production houses to provide suitable platforms catering to every young talent in India,” said Prince Narula, brand ambassador for Dreamz Production House.



Anubha Vashisth, co-owner of Dreamz Production House, said “Beauty pageants are much more than just being beautiful; they are about being strong physically, mentally as well as emotionally. Mr, Miss & Mrs. Supermodel International 2021 is a platform that’s committed to giving participants a chance to showcase their talent and shine as an individual. The way the modeling and the fashion world have been growing since the last few years can be attributed to the extraordinary talents of professionals and entrepreneurs of the industry. These professionals have made maximum headlines for the kind of resilience, passion, and commitment they have shown to take the industry to the next level of success.”



Over the years, Sharad Chaudhary, a well-known personality of the modeling world and known for managing mega shows and events has also worked with many celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Zareen Khan, Urvashi Rautala, Upen Patel, Pooja Chopra, Kainaat Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gizele Thakral, Ajay Chaudhary, Anusha Dandekar, Stefy Patel, Benafsha Soonawalla, Himanshu Soni, Millind Gaba, Zoya Afroz and many more. Today, Sharad stands tall as an entrepreneur with his firm “Dreamz Production House’, and is also a producer, director, casting director, and celebrity manager. Apart from organizing events like fashion & modeling shows, Sharad is now focussing on making web series with high-profile celebrities and take his production house to new highs.