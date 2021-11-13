Assam: Global Diabetes Walk To Be Held In 26 Districts Tomorrow

World Diabetes Foundation in association with National Health Mission and Piramal Swasthya will be conducting the annual Global Diabetes Walk on World Diabetes Day on Sunday across 26 districts of Assam.

The Foundation has been conducting the Global Diabetes Walk since 2004 and over five million people have participated in the annual campaign raising awareness on the metabolic disease.

Besides the global walk, in order to the mark the day, a free RBS testing camp will be organised tomorrow, along with an awareness talk on Diabetes.

In Guwahati, the walk will commence at 9 am from the state headquarters up to Assam Engineering Institute field in Chandmari.

Notably, the day was first marked by the International Diabetes Foundation and the World Health Organization in the year 1991. In the year 1921, Dr. Frederick Banting and Dr. Charles Best developed insulin, and this year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin. This year, the theme for World Diabetes Day 2021 is “Access to Diabetes Care.”