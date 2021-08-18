Assam: GNRC Medical Honoured With Ayushman Bharat Award

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
GNRC Receives Govt Award

The GNRC Private Medical in Assam has been awarded the Ayushman Bharat Award on the ocassion of 75th Independence Day by the Government for it’s excellence in service.

The Government of Assam in 2018 have applied the Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojna scheme in the state for the treatment of poor people free of cost.

The GNRC Medical in Assam has been giving free treatment to the poor section of people even at the present date under this government scheme. Nearly 13,000 people have got free treatment in GNRC under the scheme.

Related News

4 Held With Heroin Along Myanmar Border In Mizoram

Assam Govt Issues Administrative Reshuffle

SC Allows Women Applicants To Appear For NDA Exam

Video: Woman Assaulted By 300 Men In Lahore

With this milestone achieved, the GNRC Medical have become an example for many other medicals around India, gifting smiles to thousands of family.

For the acquired milestone and applauding work of GNRC, Ayushman Bharat Award has been presented by the government.

Receiving this grand honour, GNRC founder, Dr. Numal Chandra Borah thanked the Assam Government and promised that GNRC will continue it’s health service towards the society in the coming days.

Also Read: 3 Assam Fire Brigade Personnel Awarded With President’s Fire Service Medal

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam’s tally rises to 95 | Active Cases 50

Health

NE Gets 1st COVID Hospital

National

BJP Sarpanch, Wife Shot Dead By Gunmen In J&K

Top Stories

Assam: 15 New COVID Cases Out Of 8,372 Tests, 1 Death

Assam

Darrang: Fire breaks out in office

National

Who stitched FM’s Red Bag?