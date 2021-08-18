Assam: GNRC Medical Honoured With Ayushman Bharat Award

The GNRC Private Medical in Assam has been awarded the Ayushman Bharat Award on the ocassion of 75th Independence Day by the Government for it’s excellence in service.

The Government of Assam in 2018 have applied the Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojna scheme in the state for the treatment of poor people free of cost.

The GNRC Medical in Assam has been giving free treatment to the poor section of people even at the present date under this government scheme. Nearly 13,000 people have got free treatment in GNRC under the scheme.

With this milestone achieved, the GNRC Medical have become an example for many other medicals around India, gifting smiles to thousands of family.

For the acquired milestone and applauding work of GNRC, Ayushman Bharat Award has been presented by the government.

Receiving this grand honour, GNRC founder, Dr. Numal Chandra Borah thanked the Assam Government and promised that GNRC will continue it’s health service towards the society in the coming days.