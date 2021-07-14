Assam: Golaghat Extends Lockdown Till July 15

The district administration of Golaghat extended the Covid lockdown on Wednesday.

The Golaghat administration issued a notification to the people of the district where they announced that the lockdown has been extended till July 15.

The extension in the lockdown is decided by the Golaghat Administration keeping in view the present covid situation in the state to contain the spread of virus in the district.

The district will undergo complete lockdown on July 15. All shops including retail, vegetable, and fruit shops except pharmacies will remain closed.

On Tuesday, Assam logged 2,168 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload of the state to 20,284, while, 23 deaths were reported and 1,456 cured patients were discharged.

The positivity rate is 1.74 percent.

The overall tally of the state has touched 5,38,407 in the state.

Also Read: All Shops To Remain Closed For 2 Days In Golaghat