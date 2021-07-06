Assam Government Releases New SOPs, Curfew in Kamrup (M) from 5 PM

The Assam government has issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)s which will come into effect from July 7. The districts have been divided into three sections. 7 districts will be under the containment zone for one week.

The districts under containment zone are:

Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur and Morigaon which will be under complete containment zone

The districts in which curfew will be imposed from 2 pm are:

Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Bajali, Kamrup, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar and Karimganj

The districts in which curfew will be imposed from 5 pm are:

Dhubri, Kamrup Metro, South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi

Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta urged the citizens of Kamrup Metro to maintain the COVID-19 protocols as the cases are rising. “The cases were decreased in early June but the cases are now increasing and therefore I urged the people to follow the protocols in order to prevent any further spread of the pandemic,” said Mahanta.

He further stated that the educational institutions will remain closed in the state and the ban on inter-district movement will continue until further orders.

However, the pregnant ladies and women who have children below 5 years of age will work from home.

The health minister further stated that the districts which will have more cases of COVID-19 will be declared containment zones by the Deputy Commissioners other than the 7 districts with containment zone mentioned above. The areas with the containment zones will have 100 percent testing and vaccination. People under the containment zone will be provided with Rs. 2000 to buy essential commodities.

