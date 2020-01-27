Assam Government Reshuffle in Assam Police

The Assam state government has made its fourth reshuffle in the police department on January 27.

In an order by the Governor of Assam post-signing of the Bodoland Peace Accord, following are the transfers of police officers in various ranks:

Violet Baruch, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, (Border-II), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar.

Lachit Baruch, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, (Northern Range), Tezpur is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID), Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Mridulananda Sarma IPS, transferred.

Rana Bhuyan, IPS (SPS-2004), Deputy Inspector General A Police (Training), Dergaon is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border-II), Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Violet Baruch IPS, transferred.

Mridul Ananda Sanna IPS (SPS-2004), Deputy Inspector General of Police, (CAD), Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range), Tezpur with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Lachit Baruch IPS, transferred.

P.K. Bhuyan, IPS (SPS-2004), Deputy Inspector General of Police, (North-Eastern Region), Tinsukia is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Training), Dergaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Rana Bhuyan, IPS, transferred.

Jitmol Doley, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Jorhat is promoted to the grade of Super Time Scale-I of IPS in level 13A of pay matrix and is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, (North-Eastern Region), Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge vice P.K. Bhuyan, IPS, transferred.