Assam Government to Adopt New Language Policy for Schools

The Assam government on Thursday adopted a new language policy for schools to promote indigenous languages of the state.

The new policies to be adopted by the Assam government are:

The new languages will be implemented till Class 5

The new language policy will be started from the next academic year

The policy has been adopted by the Assam government for the students who have not received the facility to study in their mother language

For tea gardens, students will be taught in Sadri language and simultaneously Assamese will also be taught in the schools

To further strengthen the education in terms of indigenous languages, a student in Assamese medium school will have 1 st language as Assamese, 2 nd language as English and 3 rd language which will include 50 marks Hindi and 50 marks for other indigenous languages of Assam

In Bodo Schools, the first language will change and the overall system will remain the same

In Bodo medium schools, the third language will be divided with Hindi and Assamese, i.e. the 1 st language will be Bodo, 2 nd language will be English and 3 rd language will be Hindi and Assamese of 50 marks

If an Assamese students want to learn other tribal languages then they can study the languages whichever they want

