Assam: Governor Accepts Voluntary Retirement Proposals Of 39 Doctors

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi

The Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday approved the proposals for voluntary retirement of six doctors of medical colleges in a notification.

The notification bearing number HLB.220/2021/54, informed about the acceptance of the voluntary retirement proposals of the six doctors. The notification read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to accept the proposals of voluntary retirement of the following doctors of medical colleges of Assam under Rule F.R 56(c) of F.R and S.R”.

In another notification released today bearing numbers HLB.220/2021/51, further notified about similar voluntary retirement proposals of another 33 doctors, taking the total accepted proposals to 39.

Details below:

WhatsApp Image 2021 11 25 at 7.01.49 PM
1
2
WhatsApp Image 2021 11 25 at 7.01.49 PM 1
3
4

