Assam government on Tuesday issued a fresh set of directives that permits the conduct of recruitment and entrance examinations for higher education with effect from July 14.
The order mentioned that requests have been received from various departments/organisations/agencies for conducting recruitment/entrance examinations across the State on offline mode for the greater interest of the candidates.
In this regard, the following directives have been issued:
- Recruitment and entrance examinations for higher education are permitted across the State with strict adherence to maintenance of Covid-19 protocols including observance of Coivd approproate behaviiour by all concerned.
- The examinations should be conducted with 50% of seating capacity of the examination hall or 50 candidates whichhever is lower. Also, not more than 200 candidates should be allowed to take examination at any center in a shift.
- Such candidates appearing in the said examinations will be exempted from the restrictions on inter-district movement, movement during curfew hours, odd-even formular of vehicular movement in urban areas on production of valid admit card.