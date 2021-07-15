Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Assam Govt Allows Home Delivery of Liquor In Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

Assam government on Wednesday decided that liquor will be sold online in Guwahati for a month on an experimental basis.

“Assam Cabinet has decided that liquor will be sold online in Guwahati for a month on an experimental basis. If it succeeds, we will expand it to the entire state, minister Pijush Hazarika told ANI.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has decided to provide relief in calamity-hit areas, improve education at grassroots, and boost economic activities in tea gardens and rural areas.

“We took some important decisions in today’s #AssamCabinet to further administrative reforms in the State. We also decided to provide relief in calamity-hit areas, improve education at grassroots, boost economic activities in tea garden and rural areas, among others,” Sarma tweeted on Wednesday.

As per the Chief Minister, during winter when production is less in tea gardens, workers to be employed in MNREGA jobs such as pond excavation, road construction etc.

Golaghat and Sarupathar declared as drought-hit revenue circles among other decisions taken in Cabinet.

Also Read: Ajanta Neog Tables Four Bills In Assam Assembly Today
