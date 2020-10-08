Assam Govt Allows To Carry 100% Passengers in Public Transport

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
city bus
223

The Health and Family Welfare department of Assam has accepted the request of the Assam Motor Transport Association of carrying 100% of passengers in public transport ensuring compliance with some terms and conditions.

The transport association had on earlier discussed with the government of Assam regarding the hike in bus fare or to allow the carrying of 100% of passengers in public transport. The association has also called an indefinite strike against various demands from October 5 and a meeting was held on October 6 with the transport department where it has been decided that no bus fare will be hiked as of now and that the other demands will be met soon.

The health department has now given consent on carrying 100% passengers with the following conditions:

Related News

UGC Releases List Of 24 Fake Universities

Arunachal CM, Health Dept Plan COVID Strategy

HS Exams To Be Held From Feb 2021: AHSEC

Poet Louise Gluck Awarded 2020 Nobel Prize In Literature

1. The vehicles will not carry passengers more than the allowed seating capacity.

2. No passengers will be allowed to travel standing in the vehicle.

3. The passengers will wear masks and no passenger will be allowed to board the vehicle without wearing mask.

4. The vehicle owners will ensure the availability of sanitizer in the vehicle.

5. The vehicle will be sanitized after every completion of a journey on a route.

6. The driver and other staff will wear masks at all times in the vehicle.

The motor transport association is likely to wind up the strike from Friday (October 9).

You might also like
National

EC Announces Bihar Poll Dates

Regional

Guwahati: Govt Fix Rate of Onion & Potato at Rs. 23 & Rs.24

Regional

14 Rhinos Die In Flood-Ravaged Kaziranga

Regional

CAB has to come first then NRC: Himanta

Top Stories

French researcher posts successful Covid-19 drug trial

Regional

Silchar: Doctor Registers Case Against MLA Kishore Nath

Comments
Loading...