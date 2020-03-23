COVID-19: Assam govt announces complete lockdown

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced a complete lockdown of the state from 6 pm on Tuesday (March 24). The lockdown will continue till March 31.

Addressing a press meet Sarma said, “Hospital, grocery shops, medicine shops, vegetable shops, telecom, postage, bank, medical supply chains, religious places, and essential commodity supply chains will remain open”.

“In view of the fiscal year ending, only skeletal staff needed for financial transactions will be allowed in government offices and once those transactions are done the office will be immediately closed down,” he said.

He also said that ATMs will function but all religious activities will be stopped.

No case of coronavirus has been reported in the state so far, while cases across India crossed 400 on Monday.

Already all the tea gardens of Assam have been declared lockdown as the All Assam Tea Students Association (AATSA) has given a call of bandh from 48 hours. The AATSA alleged that the tea management was trying to keep the tea gardens working and the state government had not taken any step.

It may be stated that the newspaper shall not be distributed from tomorrow till March 31. But newspapers shall be printed as Health Minister clarified that newspapers do not carry germs.