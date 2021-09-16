Assam Govt Announces Holiday On Karam Puja

Assam government has declared gazetted holiday on account of Karam Puja. This year the holiday has been declared on September 17 (Friday).

The decision to declare a state holiday was taken during the Assam Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Minister of Tea Tribes Welfare & Labour Welfare Sanjoy Kishan tweeted that irrespective of caste and creed people celebrate Karam Puja and he extended his gratitude on behalf of the tea tribes community.

“On the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Bhado, all the citizens living in Assam irrespective of caste and creed celebrate #Karam_Puja. Assam govt. has announced holiday tomorrow for Karam Puja for which I thank HCM Dr. @himantabiswa on behalf of the tea tribes cum Adivasi community”.

Karam Puja is one of the major festivals for the tea tribe communities held on September 17. Also, Vishwakarma Puja will also be celebrated across the state tomorrow.