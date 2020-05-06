Assam Govt Announces More Relaxation for Lockdown 3.0

The Assam government has come up with some more relaxations for business and other workers. The Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said that all industries and their supply chain have been allowed to operate in the state without specific order during phase 3 of the lockdown.
Here are some of the relaxations announced by the State Government:
- Bank Employees could move at any time without restrictions. If necessary, the bank employees will be able to move even after 6 pm.
- All industries have been permitted to open and employees will be allowed to move at any time for any work
- The tea industry could operate 24 hours
- The warehouse could also operate for 24 hours and the employees of the warehouse will not have any restriction to travel
- The e-commerce delivery has been allowed from 6 AM to 6 PM
- The Government has allowed to open car showroom from 6 AM to 5 PM
- Special relaxation for milk and fish traders. The people associated with milk and fish business will be able to travel 24 hours without restrictions
- The private offices in the shopping mall complexes could be opened but the shops will not be allowed to open
- The shops which are in the market complex could be opened with certain conditions but there should be grocery shops and pharmacy
- The vehicles carrying essential items could travel 24 hour
- There won’t be any restriction in the 24 hours construction
- Special restrictions for media workers. Any employees in the media industry could travel 24 hours without restriction and the same will be applicable for hawkers as well
- The employees of PDS, FCI warehouses will be allowed to move without restriction