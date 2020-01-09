Assam Govt. Announces Special Schemes for Paper Mill Students

Assam Minister of Finance, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced special schemes for the students of the children of the paper mill employees of Nagaon and Cachar.

The state government will provide one-time assistance for the children of the employees of the paper mills. “The state government will provide 1 lakh rupees for the students of medical and engineering. For the students who are pursuing a degree, the government will provide Rs. 50,000,” said Sarma while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan today.

The minister further announced that for the students of higher secondary, the government will grant Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 10,000 for the students of Class X.

He informed that the expense of the scheme will be a total of 5 crore rupees.

The students will be able to apply for the scheme through the website of the finance department of the Government of Assam. The minister informed that the application form will be available on the website from January 14 and the students will have to apply within January 20.

Sarma further reiterated that the deputy commissioner will inspect the application within January 30 and the money will be transferred to the respective bank accounts in the first week of February.

On the other hand, the minister also informed that 50,000 employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) will get health insurance. Under the scheme, the employees will get in return the expense of treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh yearly. The scheme has come into effect from January 1.

He also said that this benefit will also be available for the 50 thousand TET teachers under Sarbasiksha Abhiyan within one or two months. The high school teachers will also get the benefit of the scheme, said Sarma.

Another scheme announced by the minister is that the disabled employee who will buy vehicles in loan, the 4% interest of the loan will be given by the government.