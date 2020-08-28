Assam Govt Appoints 5319 LP, UP Teachers

The Assam government on Friday appointed 5,319 lower and upper primary teachers under the Department of Elementary Education who cleared Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) examination.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ceremonially handed over the appointment letters in the presence of Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that more than 1.5 lakh teachers have been appointed from 2011 during his tenure as an education minister. He said that as per the instruction of the chief minister, the education department is trying to fulfill the target of appointing 50,000 teachers by February 2021. 10,000 teachers will be appointed in September, said Sarma.

The minister further stated that the appointment of high school teachers will begin in September.