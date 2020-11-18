Assam Govt Arranges COVID Test in Airport for Incoming Passengers

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Passengers on Arrival in Assam
Representative Image
The Assam Government has changed the norms of the COVID-19 test for people arriving in Guwahati. The COVID test for the incoming flight passengers will be conducted at Guwahati Airport itself instead of Sarusajai, informed State Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, the incoming passengers have to go to Sarusajai for testing but now the tests will be conducted at the airport itself from next week, the health minister informed.

The minister also informed that the air passengers travelling within Assam and those travelling between Northeastern states will no longer require a mandatory COVID-19 test.

