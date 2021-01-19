Top StoriesRegional

Assam Govt Bans Tobacco Containing Products

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
172

The Assam government on Tuesday imposed a complete ban for a year on the sale, manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and display of gutka, pan masala and chewing materials containing tobacco and nicotine.

The ban has been exercised in the state under Clause (A) of Sub-Section 2 of Section 30 of the Food Safety & Security Act, 2006 and the regulations of 2, 3 and 4 of the Food Safety & Standards (Prohibitions and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations 2011 of the Food Safety & Standards Act.

As per reports, the ban is an extension of the imposed prohibition on the materials containing tobacco and nicotine since November 22nd 2019 (Notification Vide No.FSC.12/2013/979).

Related News

Noted Photographer Dinesh Choudhury No More

India Pulls Off Historic Win Over Australia

Gujarat: 15 Sleeping Labourers Crushed To Death By Truck

Silchar: 1000 COVID Vaccines Destroyed

You might also like
Regional

Trial train operates over Bogibeel Bridge

Regional

PM to land in Guwahati shortly

National

Bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri, five injured

Top Stories

On Duty Cop Run Over By Truck

Regional

Pema Khandu Hails Cabinet Decisions On Farmers

World

Jair Bolsonaro wins presidential election in Brazil

Comments
Loading...