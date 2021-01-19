Assam Govt Bans Tobacco Containing Products

The Assam government on Tuesday imposed a complete ban for a year on the sale, manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and display of gutka, pan masala and chewing materials containing tobacco and nicotine.

The ban has been exercised in the state under Clause (A) of Sub-Section 2 of Section 30 of the Food Safety & Security Act, 2006 and the regulations of 2, 3 and 4 of the Food Safety & Standards (Prohibitions and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations 2011 of the Food Safety & Standards Act.

As per reports, the ban is an extension of the imposed prohibition on the materials containing tobacco and nicotine since November 22nd 2019 (Notification Vide No.FSC.12/2013/979).