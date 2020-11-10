Assam Govt Bans Use and Sale of Firecrackers in Diwali

The Assam Government is forced to ban the sale and use of firecrackers. The government is compelled to abide by the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to ban the use of firecrackers in Diwali.

The government has banned the sale of firecrackers in Guwahati till November 30. The decision came in order to prevent the pollution and COVID-19.

The government has requested the citizens to burst green crackers for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm.

The government has also issued guidelines for Chatt Puja. No firecrackers would be allowed to burst during the puja and green crackers will be allowed from 6 am to 8 am.

In Christmas and New Year, the government allowed bursting firecrackers for 35 minutes from 11:55 PM.