Assam Govt Caps RT-PCR Test Rates at Rs. 1200

The Assam government capped RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test rates at Rs. 1200 and Rs. 500 respectively in view of a sharp fall in prices of testing equipment which are readily available in the market.

The health department’s notification has brought a relief to people as they will now have to pay half the rate as the earlier rates up to Rs. 3500-Rs. 4500 to get their COVID tests done in private hospitals. The private hospitals and laboratories charged Rs. 3,500- Rs. 4500 and some even charged Rs. 6,500.

The latest order issued by the principal secretary to the state health department, Samir K Sinha in a statement said that the maximum rates chargeable for testing RT-PCR test samples which are collected at the labs and hospitals including test cost, PPE kit and other related charges, has been notified to be Rs. 1000 but Rs. 200 extra could be charged if the RT-PCR test samples are collected from home.

The order further said, “All laboratories have to follow the guidelines issued by the ICMR from time to time. All hospitals/ institutes/laboratories are instructed to display the revised tariffs prominently and strictly comply with the orders. Non-compliance shall attract action as per the provisions of the law.”

The order further stated that the respective district administrations should strictly monitor and enforce the rates.