Assam Govt Caps RT-PCR Test Rates at Rs. 1200

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID Test
Representative Image
99

The Assam government capped RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test rates at Rs. 1200 and Rs. 500 respectively in view of a sharp fall in prices of testing equipment which are readily available in the market.

The health department’s notification has brought a relief to people as they will now have to pay half the rate as the earlier rates up to Rs. 3500-Rs. 4500 to get their COVID tests done in private hospitals. The private hospitals and laboratories charged Rs. 3,500- Rs. 4500 and some even charged Rs. 6,500.

The latest order issued by the principal secretary to the state health department, Samir K Sinha in a statement said that the maximum rates chargeable for testing RT-PCR test samples which are collected at the labs and hospitals including test cost, PPE kit and other related charges, has been notified to be Rs. 1000 but Rs. 200 extra could be charged if the RT-PCR test samples are collected from home.

Related News

Nagaland: Centre Extends AFSPA for 6 More Months

Delhi: Night Curfew To Restrict New Year Celebrations

India to Get COVID Vaccine Within Days: AIIMS

COVID Assam: 76 Fresh Cases, 115 Recoveries

The order further said, “All laboratories have to follow the guidelines issued by the ICMR from time to time. All hospitals/ institutes/laboratories are instructed to display the revised tariffs prominently and strictly comply with the orders. Non-compliance shall attract action as per the provisions of the law.”

The order further stated that the respective district administrations should strictly monitor and enforce the rates.

You might also like
Environment

Baghjan Fire Pose a Threat to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

Regional

Missing Assam women found in Jodhpur

Regional

Dengue claims two lives in Lumding

Regional

CAB: Dibrugarh University students write letters in blood

Regional

Shringkhal Chaliha Sent To 2-day CID Custody Again

Regional

Subansiri project: APW challenges NGT order in SC

Comments
Loading...