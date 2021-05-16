Assam Govt Carries Out Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The Personnel (A) Department of the Assam government on Sunday carried out a major reshuffle including transfers of IAS and ACS officers as well as deputy commissioners.
The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.
Full list below –
- Aayush Garg (IAS), who is serving as deputy secretary to the finance department of Assam, is transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of Baksa.
- Tej Prasad Bhusal (ACS), joint secretary to cooperation department and managing director of Assam State Warehousing Corporation Ltd and in-charge deputy commissioner of Barpeta, is transferred and posted as Barpeta deputy commissioner.
- Binita Pegu (IAS), serving as secretary to WPT & BC, Personnel, AR&T departments and director, TRI, Assam, is transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of Charaideo.
- Narendra Kumar Shah (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Hailakandi, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Chirang.
- Prabhati Thaosen (IAS), serving as secretary to home & political, implementation of Assam Accord and border protection & development departments, is transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of Darrang.
- P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Darrang, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Dhemaji.
- Anbamuthan MP (IAS), serving as deputy commissioner of Karimganj, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Dhubri.
- Meenakshi Das Nath (ACS), serving as director of Welfare of Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Goalpara.
- Manavendra Pratap Singh (IAS), serving as deputy commissioner of Sonitpur, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Golaghat.
- Rohan Kumar Jha (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Sonitpur, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Hailakandi.
- Ashok Kr. Barman (ACS), secretary to animal husbandry & veterinary Departments and director of animal husbandry and veterinary, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Jorhat.
- Sumit Sattawan (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Cachar and settlement officer of Cachar, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Lakhimpur.
- Megha Nidhi Dahal (IAS), serving as deputy commissioner of Hailakandi, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Kokrajhar.
- Khargeswar Pegu (ACS), serving as deputy commissioner of Lakhimpur, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Karimganj.
- Gitimoni Phukan (ACS) serving as joint secretary to higher education, IAA departments and director of higher education, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Nalbari.
- Pawar Narsing Sambhaji (IAS), serving as additional secretary to industries & commerce and skill, entrepreneurship development departments, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Tinsukia.
- Hivare Nisarg Gautam (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Karimganj, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of South Salmara Mankachar.
- Pabitra Ram Khound (ACS), serving as secretary to industries & commerce department and commissioner of industries & commerce, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Sonitpur.
- Dr. P. Uday Praveen (IAS), serving as deputy secretary to election department and joint CEO, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Udalguri.
- Utpala Saikia (ACS) serving as additional secretary to industries & commerce department, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of West Karbi Anglong.