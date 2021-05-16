Assam Govt Carries Out Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The Personnel (A) Department of the Assam government on Sunday carried out a major reshuffle including transfers of IAS and ACS officers as well as deputy commissioners.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

Full list below –

Aayush Garg (IAS), who is serving as deputy secretary to the finance department of Assam, is transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of Baksa.

Tej Prasad Bhusal (ACS), joint secretary to cooperation department and managing director of Assam State Warehousing Corporation Ltd and in-charge deputy commissioner of Barpeta, is transferred and posted as Barpeta deputy commissioner.

Binita Pegu (IAS), serving as secretary to WPT & BC, Personnel, AR&T departments and director, TRI, Assam, is transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of Charaideo.

Narendra Kumar Shah (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Hailakandi, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Chirang.

Prabhati Thaosen (IAS), serving as secretary to home & political, implementation of Assam Accord and border protection & development departments, is transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of Darrang.

P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Darrang, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Dhemaji.

Anbamuthan MP (IAS), serving as deputy commissioner of Karimganj, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Dhubri.

Meenakshi Das Nath (ACS), serving as director of Welfare of Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Goalpara.

Manavendra Pratap Singh (IAS), serving as deputy commissioner of Sonitpur, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Golaghat.

Rohan Kumar Jha (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Sonitpur, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Hailakandi.

Ashok Kr. Barman (ACS), secretary to animal husbandry & veterinary Departments and director of animal husbandry and veterinary, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Jorhat.

Sumit Sattawan (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Cachar and settlement officer of Cachar, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Lakhimpur.

Megha Nidhi Dahal (IAS), serving as deputy commissioner of Hailakandi, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Kokrajhar.

Khargeswar Pegu (ACS), serving as deputy commissioner of Lakhimpur, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Karimganj.

Gitimoni Phukan (ACS) serving as joint secretary to higher education, IAA departments and director of higher education, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Nalbari.

Pawar Narsing Sambhaji (IAS), serving as additional secretary to industries & commerce and skill, entrepreneurship development departments, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Tinsukia.

Hivare Nisarg Gautam (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Karimganj, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of South Salmara Mankachar.

Pabitra Ram Khound (ACS), serving as secretary to industries & commerce department and commissioner of industries & commerce, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Sonitpur.

Dr. P. Uday Praveen (IAS), serving as deputy secretary to election department and joint CEO, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Udalguri.

Utpala Saikia (ACS) serving as additional secretary to industries & commerce department, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of West Karbi Anglong.

