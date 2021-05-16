Top StoriesRegional

Assam Govt Carries Out Bureaucratic Reshuffle

By Pratidin Bureau
199

The Personnel (A) Department of the Assam government on Sunday carried out a major reshuffle including transfers of IAS and ACS officers as well as deputy commissioners.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

Full list below –

Related News

Death Toll In Palestine At 188 As Conflict With Israel…

3,650 New COVID Cases In Assam, 56 Deaths

Keep Ration Shops Open On All Days, For Long: Centre To…

2nd Batch Of Sputnik V Vaccine Reaches India, Delivers 60k…

  • Aayush Garg (IAS), who is serving as deputy secretary to the finance department of Assam, is transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of Baksa.
  • Tej Prasad Bhusal (ACS), joint secretary to cooperation department and managing director of Assam State Warehousing Corporation Ltd and in-charge deputy commissioner of Barpeta, is transferred and posted as Barpeta deputy commissioner.
  • Binita Pegu (IAS), serving as secretary to WPT & BC, Personnel, AR&T departments and director, TRI, Assam, is transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of Charaideo.
  • Narendra Kumar Shah (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Hailakandi, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Chirang.
  • Prabhati Thaosen (IAS), serving as secretary to home & political, implementation of Assam Accord and border protection & development departments, is transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of Darrang.
  • P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Darrang, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Dhemaji.
  • Anbamuthan MP (IAS), serving as deputy commissioner of Karimganj, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Dhubri.
  • Meenakshi Das Nath (ACS), serving as director of Welfare of Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Goalpara.
  • Manavendra Pratap Singh (IAS), serving as deputy commissioner of Sonitpur, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Golaghat.
  • Rohan Kumar Jha (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Sonitpur, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Hailakandi.
  • Ashok Kr. Barman (ACS), secretary to animal husbandry & veterinary Departments and director of animal husbandry and veterinary, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Jorhat.
  • Sumit Sattawan (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Cachar and settlement officer of Cachar, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Lakhimpur.
  • Megha Nidhi Dahal (IAS), serving as deputy commissioner of Hailakandi, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Kokrajhar.
  • Khargeswar Pegu (ACS), serving as deputy commissioner of Lakhimpur, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Karimganj.
  • Gitimoni Phukan (ACS) serving as joint secretary to higher education, IAA departments and director of higher education, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Nalbari.
  • Pawar Narsing Sambhaji (IAS), serving as additional secretary to industries & commerce and skill, entrepreneurship development departments, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Tinsukia.
  • Hivare Nisarg Gautam (IAS), serving as additional deputy commissioner of Karimganj, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of South Salmara Mankachar.
  • Pabitra Ram Khound (ACS), serving as secretary to industries & commerce department and commissioner of industries & commerce, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Sonitpur.
  • Dr. P. Uday Praveen (IAS), serving as deputy secretary to election department and joint CEO, Assam, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Udalguri.
  • Utpala Saikia (ACS) serving as additional secretary to industries & commerce department, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of West Karbi Anglong.
Click here to read the full orderDownload
Also Read: Major Reshuffle In Assam Police
You might also like
Regional

Water levels rising again in lower Assam

Top Stories

Meghalaya CM Takes Stock Of Rain Situation

National

J&K flood and landslide : 7 killed

Top Stories

ULFA Grenade attack on Security forces, 11 injured

National

Pakistan is not your enemy: Wasim Akram

Top Stories

Last Rites of Lieutenant Colonel Maynak Bora Performed

Comments
Loading...