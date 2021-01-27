Assam Govt Carries Out Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The Personnel Department of Assam Government on Wednesday carried out a reshuffle with appointments of public servants in crucial departments in the state.

As per orders by the Governor, V.S. Bhaskar, IAS, has been transferred and posted as Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal and Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Pensions & Public Grievances Department as additional charge.

Maninder Singh. IAS, has been transferred and posted as Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal and Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Pensions & Public Grievances Department as additional charge.

Syedain Abbasi, IAS, transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Mines & Minerals Department and Managing Director, Assam Hydrocarbon & Energy Company Ltd. as additional charge.

Biswaranjan Samal, IAS, is transferred and posted as Principal secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Hill Areas Department with additional charge of Managing Director, Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd., Assam as additional charge.

Niraj Verma, IAS, is relieved from the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam and Administrative Reforms & Training Departments as additional charge.

Archana Varma, IAS, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Govt. Of Assam, Administrative reforms & Training Department and Chairman, Board of Revenue, Assam as additional charge.

Rajesh Prasad, IAS, is relieved from the additional charge of Commissioner, Lower Assam Division.

J.B. Ekka, IAS, is relieved from the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Transformation & Development Department.

Shantanu P. Gotmare, IAS, on reversion from Central deputation, is posted as Divisional Commissioner, Lower Assam Division.

Siddharth Singh, IAS, is transferred and posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering and Information Technology Departments and Director, IT, Electronics & Communications. Singh is allowed to continue as CEO, FREMAA.

Dr. K.K. Nath, ISS, is relieved from the additional charge of commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Information Technology Department and Director, IT, Electronics & Communications. Nath is also posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Guwahati Development Department and PD, Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Programme, Assam.

Akash Deep, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department and Director, Agriculture, Assam is also posted as State Project Director, ARIAS Society as additional charge.

Manoj Kumar, IAS, is posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Social Welfare and Public Enterprises Departments and Registrar, Cooperative Societies as additional charge.

Ghanshyam Dass, IAS, Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Govt. of Meghalaya for his posting in the state of Meghalaya.

Devajyoti Hazaika ,IAS, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Enterprises Department and Registrar, cooperative Societies and state Enquiry officer, Assam is transferred and posted as commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Anant Lal Gyani, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the WPT & BC Department for posting him as Principal Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council.

Adil Khan, IAS, Commissioner of Transport, Assam, State Project Director, Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society, MD, Swach Bharat Mission (Gramin), Director, Neer Nirmal Pariyojona and MD, Jal Jeevan Mission are partially placed at the disposal of the Industries & Commerce Department for posting him as MD, AIDC.

Pabitra Ram Khaund, ACS, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Transport and lndustries & Commerce Departments is also posted as Commissioner of Industries & Commerce, Assam as additional charge until further orders.

Deba Kumar Kalita, ACS, Director, Welfare of SC, Assam is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri.

Ruby Sarma, ACS, Additional Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Cooperation Department is transferred and posted as Director, Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam.